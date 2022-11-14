The Hibs midfielder scored a goal in each half after the hosts had been reduced to ten men after just five minutes but saw a penalty with 20 minutes remaining saved by visiting goalkeeper Jack Leighfield. Baldé’s first goal was a header from a Scott Mercer cross after he won the ball back in front of the dugouts with his second a close-range volley from Scott Shepherd’s near-post cross. Baldé now has two goals and two assists in 15 appearances for the Fifers.

Speaking after the game, he told EFTV: “It’s gutting not to have taken anything from that. It was good to get two goals and contribute to the team but at the end of the day, all that matters is the three points and we didn’t get that.

Christian Doidge – Kilmarnock

João Baldé scored twice and missed a penalty as ten-man East Fife were edged out by Albion Rovers

Doidge was ineligible for Kilmarnock’s home game against parent club Hibs and watched from the stands as Danny Armstrong’s second-half penalty secured three points for the hosts.

Jack Brydon, Allan Delferrière, Emmanuel Johnson – FC Edinburgh

All three were involved in FC Edinburgh’s 2-0 defeat by Falkirk, Delferrière playing 80 minutes before being replaced by Johnson and Brydon replacing Kyle Jacobs for the last 12.

Stevie Bradley, Runar Hauge – Dundalk

Both players were involved in Dundalk’s season-ending 1-0 victory over Derry City at the Brandywell, with Hauge playing the full 90 minutes and Bradley coming on as a 71st-minute replacement for goalscorer Keith Ward, whose goal in the ninth minute turned out to be the winner. Hauge played 12 times, scoring twice and registering one assist while Bradley contributed six goals and six assists in 35 games.

Dan MacKay – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

A knee injury has kept winger MacKay out of action for the Caley Jags for the last four matches, and there has been no update on a potential comeback for the on-loan wideman.

Kyle McClelland – Cove Rangers

McClelland remains sidelined for the north-east outfit and played no part in their 1-1 draw with Arbroath or the 2-0 victory over Queen’s Park last week.

Dylan Tait – Arbroath