Hibs loan round-up: Debut award for Megwa, victories for Blaney and Dąbrowski
Hibs have 11 players currently out on loan – here’s how they got on over the past gameweek…
Jacob Blaney – Stenhousemuir
The 18-year-old centre-back has played twice for Stenny since arriving on loan, both brief substitute appearances – a five-minute cameo in a 1-0 defeat by Dumbarton, and as an 89th-minute replacement in the past weekend’s 3-2 victory over Annan Athletic. Blaney could come up against former Hibs colleague Connor Young when the Warriors host East Fife on Saturday.
Kevin Dąbrowski – Queen of the South
Dąbrowski was on the winning side as Queen of the South welcomed Airdrie to Palmerston and ran out 3-2 winners, giving them a third win in five games.
Christian Doidge – Kilmarnock
The Welshman played the full 90 minutes as Killie fell to a 3-1 defeat at Ibrox against Rangers despite winning the second half 1-0 courtesy of Jeriell Dorsett’s goal.
Robbie Hamilton – Stirling Albion
Stirling Albion remain unbeaten since Hamilton joined the club – he came on for the final six minutes of the Bino’s 3-2 win against Albion Rovers, adding to his 26 minutes against Bonnyrigg, 53 minutes against Annan, and 19 minutes against Forfar. Stirling’s top-two battle against league-leaders Dumbarton on Tuesday night was postponed due to a frozen pitch. Bonnyrigg are the visitors to Forthbank this weekend.
Emmanuel Johnson – Austin FC II
Austin FC II are still in pre-season ahead of the MLS NEXT Pro competition kicking off. They wrap up pre-season with a game against Richland College on the weekend of March 10-12, and an ‘intrasquad scrimmage’ the following weekend.
Nohan Kenneh – Ross County
Kenneh played 79 minutes of Ross County’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Motherwell, with the Staggies not in action again until March 18 when they travel to Livingston.
Dan MacKay – Inverness Caledonian Thistle
The winger was an unused substitute as the Caley Jags brought an end to a run of six games without a win when they defeated Ayr United 2-1 at Somerset Park on Saturday. ICT are in Scottish Cup action on Friday night when they host MacKay’s former loan side Kilmarnock.
Josh McCulloch – Albion Rovers
McCulloch started on the bench for Albion Rovers in their away game against Stirling Albion but came on for Devan McColl on 49 minutes. Rovers are next in action against Stranraer at Cliftonhill on Saturday.
Elias Melkersen – Sparta Rotterdam
The Norwegian forward was an unused sub as Sparta won the Rotterdam derby, beating Excelsior 4-1. He has made one appearance for Sparta’s under-21 side, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win against Quick Boys in the the third-tier Tweede Divisie.
Kanayo Megwa – Kelty Hearts
Megwa made his debut for the Fife club in their 2-1 defeat by FC Edinburgh but won the club’s man of the match award for an impressive performance at right-back. Kelty are on the road at Airdrie this weekend.
Dylan Tait – Arbroath
Tait was again an unused substitute as Arbroath held Hamilton to a goalless draw at the ZLX Stadium on Friday night. A combination of injury and unused sub appearances means he hasn’t played a minute for the Red Lichties since mid-December.