Kanayo Megwa impressed on his debut for loan side Kelty Hearts

Jacob Blaney – Stenhousemuir

The 18-year-old centre-back has played twice for Stenny since arriving on loan, both brief substitute appearances – a five-minute cameo in a 1-0 defeat by Dumbarton, and as an 89th-minute replacement in the past weekend’s 3-2 victory over Annan Athletic. Blaney could come up against former Hibs colleague Connor Young when the Warriors host East Fife on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Dąbrowski – Queen of the South

Dąbrowski was on the winning side as Queen of the South welcomed Airdrie to Palmerston and ran out 3-2 winners, giving them a third win in five games.

Christian Doidge – Kilmarnock

The Welshman played the full 90 minutes as Killie fell to a 3-1 defeat at Ibrox against Rangers despite winning the second half 1-0 courtesy of Jeriell Dorsett’s goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Hamilton – Stirling Albion

Stirling Albion remain unbeaten since Hamilton joined the club – he came on for the final six minutes of the Bino’s 3-2 win against Albion Rovers, adding to his 26 minutes against Bonnyrigg, 53 minutes against Annan, and 19 minutes against Forfar. Stirling’s top-two battle against league-leaders Dumbarton on Tuesday night was postponed due to a frozen pitch. Bonnyrigg are the visitors to Forthbank this weekend.

Emmanuel Johnson – Austin FC II

Austin FC II are still in pre-season ahead of the MLS NEXT Pro competition kicking off. They wrap up pre-season with a game against Richland College on the weekend of March 10-12, and an ‘intrasquad scrimmage’ the following weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nohan Kenneh – Ross County

Kenneh played 79 minutes of Ross County’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Motherwell, with the Staggies not in action again until March 18 when they travel to Livingston.

Dan MacKay – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

The winger was an unused substitute as the Caley Jags brought an end to a run of six games without a win when they defeated Ayr United 2-1 at Somerset Park on Saturday. ICT are in Scottish Cup action on Friday night when they host MacKay’s former loan side Kilmarnock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh McCulloch – Albion Rovers

McCulloch started on the bench for Albion Rovers in their away game against Stirling Albion but came on for Devan McColl on 49 minutes. Rovers are next in action against Stranraer at Cliftonhill on Saturday.

Elias Melkersen – Sparta Rotterdam

The Norwegian forward was an unused sub as Sparta won the Rotterdam derby, beating Excelsior 4-1. He has made one appearance for Sparta’s under-21 side, playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-0 win against Quick Boys in the the third-tier Tweede Divisie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kanayo Megwa – Kelty Hearts

Megwa made his debut for the Fife club in their 2-1 defeat by FC Edinburgh but won the club’s man of the match award for an impressive performance at right-back. Kelty are on the road at Airdrie this weekend.

Dylan Tait – Arbroath