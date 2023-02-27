Hibs loan round-up: Debut for youngster, striker gets assist, midfielder remains unbeaten

Jacob Blaney – Stenhousemuir

The 18-year-old centre-back was an unused substitute for Stenny as former Hibee Matty Yates secured them a 1-0 win at Bonnyrigg Rose in cinch League Two.

Kevin Dąbrowski – Queen of the South

Christian Doidge got his second goal contribution in three games

Dąbrowski was between the sticks for Queen of the South’s home game against Dunfermline but was beaten twice as the Pars recorded a 2-0 victory at Palmerston.

Christian Doidge – Kilmarnock

The Welshman notched an assist in Killie’s 1-1 draw with Motherwell at Rugby Park, setting up strike-partner Scott Robinson for the opener on 17 minutes. Callum Slattery’s free kick at the death earned ‘Well a point.

Robbie Hamilton – Stirling Albion

Hamilton made his third appearance since joining the Binos on loan, playing the final 19 minutes of the 0-0 draw at Forfar. Stirling Albion are unbeaten in three games since his arrival, winning one and drawing two.

Emmanuel Johnson – Austin FC II

Austin FC II are still in pre-season ahead of the MLS NEXT Pro competition kicking off. They faced Houston Christian University this weekend – although no score was publicised – and face Rio Grande Valley FC Toros on March 4. They wrap up pre-season with a game against Richland College on the weekend of March 10-12, and an ‘intrasquad scrimmage’ the following weekend.

Murray Johnson – Airdrie

The Easter Road back-up ‘keeper returned to the Diamonds on an emergency loan and started in their 3-1 defeat by Falkirk at the Excelsior.

Nohan Kenneh – Ross County

Kenneh played 78 minutes of Ross County’s impressive 4-0 victory over Dundee United in Dingwall, his fifth appearance for the Staggies since joining on loan in January. Motherwell are the visitors to the Global Energy Stadium this weekend.

Dan MacKay – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

The winger made his 20th league appearances of the season as he came on as a 59th-minute replacement for Austin Samuels in the Caley Jags’ 1-1 draw with Dundee at Dens Park. ICT make the trip to Ayr on Saturday.

Kyle McClelland – Cove Rangers

McClelland started in an unfamiliar defensive midfield role for Cove against Morton at Cappielow on Saturday but was hooked after 31 minutes after being booked for two fouls. Cove took the lead but conceded twice in the final ten minutes to lose 2-1. Cove host Dundee this weekend.

Josh McCulloch – Albion Rovers

McCulloch started on the bench for Albion Rovers in their home game against Annan Athletic but came on for Callum Wilson on 67 minutes. Rovers are next in action against Robbie Hamilton’s Stirling Albion at Forthbank on Saturday.

Elias Melkersen – Sparta Rotterdam

The Norwegian forward made just his second appearance for the Dutch side in their 3-0 home defeat by FC Utrecht, replacing Jonathan de Guzman for the final seven minutes. Sunday sees a Rotterdam derby with Sparta travelling to face Excelsior at the Stadion Woudestein.

Dylan Tait – Arbroath