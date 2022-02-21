Emmanuel 'EJ' Johnson in action for Charleston Battery against MLS expansion side Charlotte FC. Picture: Charleston Battery

João Baldé, Civil Service Strollers

Baldé featured for Gary Jardine’s Strollers side as they made the short trip to East Peffermill to take on Edinburgh University on Lowland League duty. The visitors secured a 2-1 win with Steven Taylor and Lewis Duffy on target after two and 86 minutes respectively, with Max Condie grabbing the students’ goal.

The Christie Gillies Park side are on the road for a second consecutive weekend when they travel to Gretna 2008 next weekend.

Stevie Bradley, Dundalk

The 19-year-old winger was handed his competitive debut for the Oriel Park side in their home game against Derry City on Friday night. Bradley opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, cutting inside from the right and curling a left-footed effort beyond Brian Maher in the Candystripes’ goal. The Hibee was named man of the match but the Lilywhites had to settle for a 2-2 draw after Joe Thomson levelled the scoreline before Mark Connolly’s strike for the hosts was cancelled out by Jame McGonigle’s equaliser.

Dundalk travel to Bohemians this Friday.

Jack Brydon, Edinburgh City

The Citizens fell to back-to-back defeats at home to Albion Rovers and away to Annan Athletic, losing 2-1 on both occasions.

Brydon played the full 90 minutes on both occasions, picking up a caution at Galabank. City are in action again this Friday when they host Cowdenbeath at Ainslie Park.

Alex Gogic, St Mirren

The Cypriot midfielder started for the managerless Buddies in their 1-1 draw with Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena, and was replaced by Jay Henderson on 64 minutes.

Emmanuel Johnson, Charleston Battery

The Battery are still completing their pre-season, with the first game of the USL Championship season on March 12, but the South Carolina outfit were competing in the Breeze Airways Carolina Challenge Cup along with MLS trio Charlotte FC, Columbus Crew, and Inter Miami.

EJ started against Columbus, with the Crew running out 3-0 winners, and played the last half-hour against Miami, coming close with an acrobatic effort and nearly setting up Geobel Perez for an equaliser after the Florida side took the lead. He also came off the bench in the 1-0 victory over MLS expansion side Charlotte last weekend.

Sean Mackie, Raith Rovers

The left-back has had a tough start to his loan spell at Stark’s Park, playing in the 4-0 Scottish Cup defeat by Celtic and lasting just 45 minutes of the 3-0 reversal at Kilmarnock.

Raith host Partick Thistle this weekend and Mackie will hope to be named in the starting XI once more.

Dan Mackay, Kilmarnock

Winger Mackay was a late substitute for Killie in their 3-0 win against Raith Rovers, coming on for former Hibs midfielder Fraser Murray in injury time.

Jamie Murphy, Mansfield Town

Murphy impressed for Mansfield in his first two matches against Colchester United and Bristol Rovers but wasn’t involved as the Stags drew 1-1 at Newport this weekend.

Innes Murray, Edinburgh City

Like Brydon, Murray started both matches against Albion Rovers and Annan Athletic and is expected to start against Cowdenbeath this Friday.

Dylan Tait, Kilmarnock

Midfielder Tait has, like Mackay, found gametime hard to come by for the Rugby Park side recently, getting just two minutes and 13 minutes as a late substitute in the victories against Dunfermline and Raith Rovers.

