Hibs loan round-up: Gametime concerns for one player, injured duo back, youngster involved

Kevin Dąbrowski – Queen of the South

Goalkeeper Dąbrowski made his fifth appearance for Queen of the South in their 3-0 defeat by Kelty Hearts in Fife. He has kept one clean sheet and conceded five goals, with the Doonhamers in seventh place on 32 points just seven off FC Edinburgh in the final play-off place.

Christian Doidge – Kilmarnock

Nohan Kenneh played the full 90 minutes for Ross County at the weekend

Striker Doidge was ineligible for Kilmarnock’s game against parent club Hibs and watched from the stands as goals from Will Fish and Matthew Hoppe secured a 2-0 win for Lee Johnson’s side.

Robbie Hamilton – Stirling Albion

Hamilton, who joined Stirling Albion on loan until the end of the season after signing a new deal with Hibs, was a first-half injury replacement for Robbie Thomson and played his part in his second appearance as the Binos fought back from 2-0 down to record a 2-2 draw with Annan Athletic at Galabank in League Two.

Emmanuel Johnson – Austin FC II

Austin FC II are still in pre-season ahead of the MLS NEXT Pro competition kicking off. They faced Alamo City SC, Houston Dynamo 2, and Florida International University earlier this month and will take on Houston Christian University this weekend before a trip to face Rio Grande Valley FC Toros on March 4. They wrap up pre-season with a game against Richland College on the weekend of March 10-12, and an ‘intrasquad scrimmage’ the following weekend.

Nohan Kenneh – Ross County

Kenneh played the full 90 minutes for the Staggies as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat by St Mirren in Paisley. The midfielder has made five appearances for Malky Mackay’s side since moving on loan last month, and registered two assists in a 3-0 win against Kilmarnock last month.

Dan MacKay – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

The winger made his 19th league appearances of the season as he played 69 minutes of ICT’s 3-0 home defeat by Hamilton. He currently has two goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions for the Caley Jags, who currently lie seventh in the second tier, seven points back from third-placed Ayr United.

Kyle McClelland – Cove Rangers

McClelland was an unused sub for Cove Rangers as they drew 1-1 with Arbroath on Saturday. Injury has restricted the centre-back to just nine appearances since joining the Championship side on loan.

Elias Melkersen – Sparta Rotterdam

The Norwegian forward was an unused substitute for Sparta during their 4-0 defeat by Ajax at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, meaning he has failed to make the pitch in his last five matches for the Eredivisie side after coming on for the final two minutes of a 3-0 victory over Cambuur on January 21.

Dylan Tait – Arbroath

