Hibs loan round-up: Hauge off the mark for Dundalk, good week for McClelland

Christian Doidge – Kilmarnock

Welsh forward started for Kilmarnock in Derek McInnes’ return to Pittodrie but Aberdeen ran out 4-1 winners. Doidge played 64 minutes before making way for Innes Cameron.

He is likely to feature tonight when Killie take on St Johnstone at Rugby Park.

Jack Brydon, Allan Delferrière, Emmanuel Johnson – FC Edinburgh

Delferrière started in the 2-1 win against Montrose at Links Park with Brydon replacing him on 77 minutes and Johnson an unused sub.

The trio could be involved again this evening when they welcome Peterhead to Meadowbank on League One duty – with a win sending them top of the third tier.

Stevie Bradley, Runar Hauge – Dundalk

Runar Hauge opened his account for Dundalk in their 2-0 win against Drogheda United

Hauge made his first league start for the Lilywhites in the Louth derby against Drogheda United, winning and converting a penalty kick for the opening goal in a 2-0 win. He made way for Hibs colleague Stevie Bradley on the hour mark.

The result leaves Dundalk ten points adrift of league-leaders Shamrock Rovers with five games left to play. They host St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night.

João Baldé – East Fife

Baldé played the full 90 minutes of East Fife’s home loss against Stirling Albion but couldn’t build on his assist in the 2-1 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat by Arbroath last month.

The defeat knocked the Fifers out of the top four in League Two leaving them just a point ahead of Elgin City and Bonnyrigg Rose, who both have a game in hand. They travel to face Forfar Athletic this weekend.

Daniel MacKay – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

MacKay played 69 minutes of Inverness CT’s 1-0 victory over Ayr United at Somerset Park as the Caley Jags continued their winning run on league duty.

Billy Dodds’ side are in Friday-night action this week when they host league-leaders Partick Thistle.

Kyle McClelland – Cove Rangers

McClelland has had a good few days for the Toonsers, playing 76 minutes of Cove’s 2-0 victory over Arbroath and just over an hour in the 3-1 win against Dundee on Tuesday night.

Jim McIntyre’s side now sit sixth in the Championship and travel to eighth-placed Raith Rovers at the weekend.

Dylan Tait – Arbroath

Tait played 66 minutes as Arbroath fell to a 2-0 defeat at Cove Rangers, with Easter Road team-mate Kyle McClelland contributing to a clean sheet for Jim McIntyre’s side.