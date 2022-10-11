Hibs loan round-up: Impressive MacKay form continues plus wins for Baldé and Citizens trio

Christian Doidge – Kilmarnock

Doidge made appearances off the bench for Killie in their 2-1 win at home to St Johnstone last midweek and their 2-2 draw with Hearts on Sunday. He replaced Kyle Lafferty with 65 minutes gone in the midweek win and did so again on 67 minutes.

Killie travel to St Mirren on Saturday and host Dundee United next Tuesday night.

Jack Brydon, Allan Delferrière, Emmanuel Johnson – FC Edinburgh

Delferrière started in the 2-0 win against Kelty Hearts at Meadowbank with Brydon replacing him on the hour mark, and Johnson an unused sub, while Brydon and Johnson were unused subs in the midweek victory over Peterhead last week as Delferrière captained the Citizens to a 2-0 win.

Next up for Alan Maybury’s side is a top-of-the-table clash against Dunfermline at East End Park on Saturday.

Stevie Bradley, Runar Hauge – Dundalk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan MacKay made another goal contribution for Inverness CT at the weekend

Bradley played the full 90 minutes of Dundalk’s 2-1 defeat by St Patrick’s at Oriel Park, with Hauge an unused sub. The Lilywhites are next in action on Friday when they travel to face Finn Harps.

João Baldé – East Fife

Baldé played the full 90 minutes as East Fife recorded a 3-1 success at Station Park against Forfar Athletic. The Fifers are in fourth place in League Two three points behind third-placed Stenhousemuir and are at Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan MacKay – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

The Caley Jags moved up to third in the second tier with a 1-0 Friday night victory against league-leaders Partick Thistle. MacKay fashioned the goal, his cross only being partially cleared by Jags defender Aaron Muirhead into the path of Billy Mckay who rifled home the only goal of the game.

MacKay, who has one goal and five assists to his name so far this season, could come up against Easter Road colleague Kyle McClelland and Cove Rangers on Saturday.

Kyle McClelland – Cove Rangers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cove fell to a 3-0 defeat in Kirkcaldy at the weekend against a Jamie Gullan-inspired Raith Rovers but an ankle injury ruled McClelland out of involvement.

It remains to be seen if he will return against ICT this weekend.

Dylan Tait – Arbroath

Tait played the full 90 minutes as Dick Campbell’s side drew 1-1 with Dundee at Gayfield, Bobby Linn’s impressive free kick ensuring a point apiece as he cancelled out Zak Rudden’s headed opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad