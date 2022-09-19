Hibs loan round-up: Kyle McClelland makes debut as Dan MacKay helps Inverness CT to win in five-goal thriller
Hibs have ten players out on loan – here’s how they fared over the weekend...
Christian Doidge – Kilmarnock
The Welsh striker finally made his debut for the Rugby Park side but got his Killie stint off to a losing start as Livingston won 1-0 in West Lothian with Doidge playing the full 90 minutes at Almondvale.
Jack Brydon, Allan Delferrière, Emmanuel Johnson – FC Edinburgh
Brydon returned from injury to play the full 90 minutes at centre-back with Delferrière in midfield. But a Queen of the South side inspired by former Hibs kid Ruari Paton led 4-0 until a late Ryan Shanley consolation from the penalty spot.
Johnson was an unused sub. FC Edinburgh return to Dumfries on Thursday night on Challenge Cup duty.
Stevie Bradley, Runar Hauge – Dundalk
Dundalk’s FAI Cup hopes came to an end in the last eight as Waterford defeated the Lilywhites 3-2 at The RSC on Friday night.
Bradley started and played the full 90 minutes with Hauge coming off the bench for the last 30 minutes.
João Baldé – East Fife
Baldé started on the bench for East Fife’s trip to face Annan and came on for Lucas Williamson on 66 minutes, with the Fifers 2-0 up.
But a Tommy Goss double inside three minutes ensured a share of the spoils at Galabank before a trip to Arbroath for an SPFL Trust Trophy third-round meeting this weekend.
Daniel MacKay – Inverness Caledonian Thistle
MacKay played 86 minutes of Inverness CT’s 32 victory over Dundee at Dens Park, setting up Cameron Harper for the winner.
The winger is now on one goal and five assists in 12 games for his former club and could add to his tally when the Caley Jags face Brechin on Saturday in the SPFL Trust Trophy third round.
Kyle McClelland – Cove Rangers
McClelland made his debut for loan side Cove Rangers, playing the second half as a double from defensive partner Mark Reynolds earned the Aberdeenshire side a 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle at Firhill.
Cove host Raith Rovers on SPFL Trust Trophy business on Saturday September 24.
Dylan Tait – Arbroath
Tait played the full 90 minutes as Arbroath defeated ten-man Morton at Cappielow. Dale Hilson opened the scoring in 12 minutes and Michael McKenna won and converted a penalty for the visitors five minutes before the break.
Lewis McGrattan pulled one back deep into injury time before Jai Quitongo was sent off for a second yellow.
Dick Campbell’s side welcome East Fife in the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday.