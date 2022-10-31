Hibs loan round-up: Runar Hauge nets winner for Dundalk as trio miss out through injury
Some of Hibs’ ten loanees were in action over the weekend – here’s how they fared…
Christian Doidge – Kilmarnock
Welsh striker Doidge is currently injured and didn’t feature for Kilmarnock in their 1-0 victory over Ross County or their defeat by the same scoreline at the hands of St Johnstone on Saturday. Killie host Livi in a Friday-night fixture this week.
Jack Brydon, Allan Delferrière, Emmanuel Johnson – FC Edinburgh
Delferrière and Brydon started as the Citizens drew 1-1 with Peterhead at Balmoor. The Belgian midfielder was replaced by John Robertson on the hour mark while Emmanuel Johnson, who scored in the 3-1 win against Airdrie last time out, came on as an 82nd-minute replacement for Ouzy See. Edinburgh sit second in League One and welcome Queen of the South to Meadowbank on Saturday.
Stevie Bradley, Runar Hauge – Dundalk
Hauge started in the 3-3 draw with Sligo Rovers and teed up Ryan O’Kane for the Lilywhites’ second, before being replaced by Hibs colleague Bradley. The duo both started against Bohemians in a 2-1 win, with Hauge scoring the winner. Dundalk could leapfrog Derry City and finish second if they beat the Candystripes by a big enough scoreline at Casey Field on Sunday.
João Baldé – East Fife
Baldé returned to the starting XI after missing the Scottish Cup defeat by Stenhousemuir and completed the full 90 minutes as the Fifers beat Elgin City 2-1 at New Bayview. They occupy third in League Two and take on the Warriors again this coming weekend.
Dan MacKay – Inverness Caledonian Thistle
A knee injury kept in-form winger MacKay out of the Caley Jags’ home draw with Raith Rovers and 4-0 defeat by Morton at Cappielow.
Kyle McClelland – Cove Rangers
Defender McClelland has returned to HTC for treatment on the ankle injury sustained in the 3-1 victory over Dundee that has kept him out of Cove’s last four league matches. However, he is reportedly making good progress and is on the road to recovery, but Friday’s evening kick-off against Queen’s Park may come too soon for the centre-back.
Dylan Tait – Arbroath
Midfielder Tait played the full 90 minutes as Dick Campbell’s side beat Hamilton 1-0 at Gayfield last weekend, with former Hibs team-mate Scott Allan setting up Bobby Linn for the winner, and played 82 minutes of the 2-0 home defeat by Ayr United. The Red Lichties travel to Inverness on Saturday.