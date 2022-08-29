Hibs loan round-up: Wins for Citizens trio and wing pair while Johnson and Airdrie stay joint-top

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray Johnson – Airdrieonians

17-year-old goalkeeper started his fifth senior match at East End Park as the Diamonds took on Dunfermline Athletic – and was at the centre of late controversy when referee Grant Irvine ruled the loan shot-stopper had been fouled in the lead-up to substitute Lewis McCann’s goal.

The whistler is said to have admitted his error to the Pars management team after the game but as things stand, Johnson has conceded just two goals in five games and kept three clean sheets.

Jack Brydon, Allan Delferrière, Emmanuel Johnson – FC Edinburgh

Brydon and Delferrière both started for Alan Maybury’s men at Meadowbank against Clyde, with Johnson an unused substitute.

The Belgian midfielder played 71 minutes before being replaced by Robbie McIntyre – after setting up both goals for Ouzy See and John Robertson – while Brydon made way for Michael Travis on 86 minutes.

Edinburgh are next in action on Saturday September 3 when they travel to face league-leaders Airdrie at the Excelsior Stadium.

Emmanuel Johnson, left, and Jack Brydon tasted victory over Clyde with FC Edinburgh

Stevie Bradley, Runar Hauge – Dundalk

Both wingers started for Stephen O'Donnell’s side in their FAI Cup match away to Wexford at Ferrycarrig Park. Hauge made way for Alfie Lewis on the hour mark while Bradley played the full 90 minutes plus half-hour of extra time as the Lilywhites eventually won 3-2 after coming from behind.

The Oriel Park side are in action tonight against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

João Baldé – East Fife

East Fife left it late again to take something from a game, Jack Healy’s 94th-minute goal earning them a point against ten-man Stranraer at Stair Park.

Paul Woods’ 15th-minute opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Ryan Schiavone before Luke Watt restored the Blues’ lead on 33 minutes. He was sent off on 67 minutes and Healy struck late to snatch a point for Stevie Crawford’s outfit.

Baldé started on the left of a midfield four and made way for Healy on 77 minutes. The Fifers host table-toppers Dumbarton this weekend looking to end the Sons’ perfect start to the League Two campaign.

Daniel MacKay – Inverness Caledonian Thistle