Excelling overseas, learning in the lower leagues or simply marking time until they can find a more permanent home for their talents, the posse of 18 – that’s EIGHTEEN – Hibs players out on loan are all experiencing different aspects of life as a temp on a short-term lease. But, to one degree or another, they’re all still part of a wider squad.

Whether any of them will feature in the summer rebuild so desperately needed out at East Mains is, of course, another question. The youngsters currently learning about the need to man up in the senior game, at whatever level, will harbour hopes of making next through their breakthrough season. The former first-teamers sent into exile know that only a change of manager would give them a chance to write another chapter in their personal Hibs story.

With Nick Montgomery’s men not in action this weekend, and the general mood among fans still soured by failure to make the Scottish Premiership top six, it’s worth running a quick assessment of the Hibernian FC footballers currently pulling on a variety of different colours on match day. In a close season likely to be marked by a huge personnel churn, will ANY of them be part of first team plans when season 2024-25 kicks off?

1 . Riley Harbottle – Central Defender. Stay/go status: Free to a good home. Shipped out to Colchester United in January after making just two appearances for Hibs, the 23-year-old – signed from Nottingham Forrest for an undisclosed fee and handed a three-year contract by Lee Johnson last summer – didn’t feature at all under Montgomery. Not even when an injury crisis forced Hibs to play left back Jordan Obita at centre-half. Harbottle has made nine appearances for Colchester so far and is considered crucial in their bid to avoid relegation from League Two. Photo Sales

2 . Max Boruc – Goalkeeper. Stay/go status: Worth another look It looks as if David Marshall won’t be back for Hibs next season. Boruc has another year on his contract and, despite being sent to Arbroath mid-season, is considered a decent prospect. The 21-year-old, thrown into derby mayhem when he came off the bench for the last 15 minutes of October’s 2-2 draw at Tynecastle, has conceded 31 goals in a team already assured of relegation from the Championship. He’s certainly gained experience, then … Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Harry McKirday – Winger/Forward. Stay/go status: You never know … Just getting back on the pitch after heart surgery was an achievement for McKirdy, who was sent back to former club Swindon in January just to get some more game time. Has mainly been used as a sub by the League Two side. Definitely one of the less predictable characters in the Hibs squad, he’s got another year on his contract. Photo Sales

4 . Ewan Henderson – Attacking Midfielder. Stay/go status: Goodbye and good luck KV Oostende want to take up their option to buy Henderson at the end of his season-long loan, with the former Celtic playmaker impressing the Belgian side. Although they are in a relegation battle, a win over bottom side SL16 in tonight’s final round of fixtures would secure their safety. An obviously talented footballer, he seems to have found a home. Photo Sales