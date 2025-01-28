Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The star is still contracted to Hibs and remembered his Easter Road days over the weekend.

A Hibs loanee has used his Scottish football experience abroad - as he hits form for his loan club.

It’s been a quiet January window at Easter Road with no new signings as of yet and few exits to recall. Jake Doyle-Hayes left earlier in the window, as did Josh O’Connor, while Nohan Kenneh is now loaned to Ross County. In the summer transfer period though, Dylan Vente made the move from Hibs back to Holland on a season-long loan.

He joined Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle as he looked to get back to the form that won him a move to Hibs from Roda JC. Vente has started to motor on back in the Netherlands where he made his name, making it four goals in as many top flight games with a double versus Fortuna Sittard.

It helped seal a 4-1 victory and it came off the back of netting against Dutch giants PSV in a shock 3-1 success. Now speaking in the aftermath of his latest goal haul, Vente says the pitches he encountered in Scotland helped him thrive on Fortuna’s less than ideal surface.

Including goals for Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup group stage, Vente has netted 11 goals in 26 games this campaign. He said: “I played football in Scotland last year and the pitches there can be dramatic too. Despite that, we showed good football, especially before half-time, and we were the masters.”

It’s started debate on whether or not there is a future for Vente at Hibs. Ex-Hibee Tam McManus kickstarted the conversation on X by saying: “Take it he isn’t running about chasing midfielders and defenders in Holland?

“Totally misused at Hibs had him doing doggies instead of staying in the penalty box. At worst Hibs will get their money back on him but like to see him back at ER and played as an out & out No9.”

One fan responded “his technical ability is clear but you don’t see strikers of his lightweight stature in the modern physical Premiership game for a reason.” Another said “I’d take him back” and one commented “if he comes back a more confident goalscorer we can try it again.”