Hibs loanee EJ Johnson scores first professional goal for Charleston Battery

Emmanuel 'EJ' Johnson scored his first professional goal at the weekend as Charleston Battery were defeated 4-3 by Indy Eleven. Picture: Charleston Battery

The Battery trailed 4-1 early in the second period after a goal-laden first half produced five goals.

Stefano Pinho notched the opener and Manuel Arteaga added two goals in three minutes before Augustine Williams reduced the deficit. Arteaga then restored Indy’s three-goal lead and completed his hat-trick eight minutes before the break.

Johnson entered the fray shortly before the hour mark as the hosts looked for a way back into the game and duly found the net with a minute remaining of normal time. The versatile Californian collected the ball from Andrew Booth and beat Indy goalkeeper Bryan Meredith at his near post with an effort from outside the box.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sierra Leone internationalist Williams, who had two goals chalked off for offside, got on the end of a cross in injury time as the Battery pushed for a point but the visitors held on for the victory.

Speaking to the club’s website after the game assistant head coach Chris Duvall – standing in for head coach Conor Casey, who had returned a positive Covid-19 test ahead of the fixture – said: “As a coach, you can only be proud of the fight, the grit, the heart, the desire the team showed to fight back into a game that seemed lost.

"We had two goals taken away from us – that game could have been a one-goal win by us.

“There were a few individual mistakes but overall a very, very good performance to build on. I think what you take from this is the last 15 to 20 minutes,” Duvall added.

“We were struggling to solve some problems on the field, [but] we came into the locker room, we solved them on the tactical board, we solved them through communication. We were miles better in the second half and I think that’s what we can use to drive us forward.”

Johnson, 18, is yet to start a USL Championship game but has been a substitute in all 12 matches since signing a season-long loan deal.