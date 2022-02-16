Hibs loanee 'urged to put himself in shop window' as he prepares for unusual role for new club

The 23-year-old joined the Scottish Championship side on loan for the remainder of the season but with his Easter Road contract up in the summer he will become a free agent, and McGlynn has warned Mackie that he should be looking to impress during his temporary stint with the Kirkcaldy club.

“Sean is playing for a contract with someone, whether that’s with Raith Rovers or anyone else who may be watching him,” McGlynn told The Courier.

"He’s in the shop window. He’s been out for around a year with injuries and it’s a great opportunity for Sean to get his career going again.”

Sean Mackie makes his second debut for Raith Rovers in their Scottish Cup defeat by Celtic

Mackie could come into the starting line-up for Raith when they take on Kilmarnock this weekend but with a number of central defenders struggling with injuries, he might be utilised in a more unfamiliar role, having mostly operated as a left-sided defender or midfielder for Hibs.

"We actually played Hibs in a bounce game down at their training centre and Sean played at left centre-back,” McGlynn explained.

“He was on the left of a back-three, beside Ryan Porteous. That was a couple of weeks ago and that gave us a sense of what he can do in that role. I think he’s got that versatility.”

Mackie joined Hibs in 2016 but managed just 22 appearances in six years as he battled a series of injuries. He made his second debut for Raith in their 4-0 Scottish Cup defeat by Celtic at the weekend, replacing Kyle Benedictus.

