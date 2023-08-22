Hibs are looking to make it two wins out of three on Wednesday as they travel to Dundee United.

The Edinburgh side picked up their first competitive win since Grant Scott’s return last Sunday as they beat Montrose 4-1 at Meadowbank Stadium. The importance of the win cannot be underestimated as the manager and the squad finally see a reward for their hard work over the summer. However, the work doesn’t stop there with Hibs now aiming to make it two wins in four days as they travel to Gussie Park.

“We are looking forward to it as a squad,” Ellis Notley told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We are looking to build on our first win that we got against Montrose on Sunday. Good out, put another good performance in, and pick up some more points.”

Dundee United haven’t had the best of starts to their league campaign so far. The Tangerines are yet to pick up their first point of the campaign after defeats to Partick Thistle and Hearts. Notley insists they cannot underestimate their SWPL counterparts as the squad looks to gain momentum early this campaign.

“You can’t underestimate any team in our league,” she added. “Dundee United have their first game back at Gussie Park, I am sure they will be up for it and look to put on a good performance.