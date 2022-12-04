Hibs went ahead in Glasgow through Michaela McAlonie. The midfielder scored a wonderful effort that flew in the top corner to give the Edinburgh side the lead right on half time. Glasgow City, who are top of the league and unbeaten in SWPL1, would not be behind for long. Jenna Clark scored equaliser for the Glaswegians four minutes in the second half off a corner. The opposition repeated the same trick for the winner with a City corner seemingly going off a Hibs player’s head in the 71st minute and into the net. The narrow defeat leaves the club sixth in SWPL1.

Elsewhere, Spartans shared the points with Aberdeen in a 1-1 draw at Balmoral Stadium. The Dons took the lead with Francesca Ogilvie getting the goal after 39 minutes. Spartans equalised just four minutes later through Louise Mason with wonderful long-range effort just before half time.

In SWPL2, Boroughmuir Thistle also picked up a point in a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone. Courtney McAvoy got Boroughmuir off to a flying start after 20 minutes to put Suzy Shepherd’s side in front. St Johnstone equalised in the second half through Steffi Simson.

Boroughmuir have now gone five without a win after their 1-1 draw with St Johnstone.