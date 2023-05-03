The Edinburgh side knocked the Glaswegians out of the SWPL Cup earlier this campaign in a brilliant 2-1 victory as they reached the final of the competition. Hibs also nearly got the better of the title challengers a month later as they were unfortunate in a 2-1 defeat. However, the level of performance the Edinburgh side showed in the fixtures gives Parry the belief that they can a positive result tonight.

“Both times we have played there [gives us confidence],” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “The semi-final was a good game for us and we won that. In the second game, we just fell short off two set plays. It is always a competitive game, we always go in there fighting and we will continue to do that.”

The fixture comes amidst a heavy schedule for the Edinburgh side. Hibs are set to play five games in the space of two weeks with Wednesday’s fixture being the second tie in this period. However, Parry is not concerned about the congestion.

Hibs celebrate the opening goal against Glasgow City in the SWPL Cup. Credit: Colin Poultney/CollargeImages