Hibs made late attempt to sign Northern Ireland striker on transfer deadline day

Easter Road head coach Jack Ross had made it clear he was keen to add to his options “middle to front” and although a deal for Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Tait was secured before the window closed, further efforts to land St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath as part of a switch that would have seen Scott Allan and Drey Wright heading to Paisley failed to beat the clock.

It has now emerged that the Capital club also unsuccessfully tried to lure the 25-year-old Accrington Stanley player to Scotland before the deadline.

The Evening News understands that while a bid was tendered, it fell considerably short of the League One side’s valuation of the player, who has hit 29 goals in 85 games for John Coleman’s side.

Charles, 25, came through the Blackpool youth system but made a name for himself as a prolific striker in the National League North with AFC Fylde and Southport.

His exploits for the latter club earned him a move to Accrington and his form for Stanley landed him a maiden call-up to the Northern Ireland squad in March 2021, with Charles making his debut against the USA later that month.

The Preston-born forward, thought to be valued in the region of £1.5 million, is contracted to the Crown Ground club until the summer of 2022 with an option for an extra year and earlier this summer was linked with a host of clubs including English Premier League newcomers Brentford as well as Cardiff City, Derby, Huddersfield, and Nottingham Forest.

