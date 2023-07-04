News you can trust since 1873
Lauren Doran-Barr becomes Hibs fifth signing of the summer as the pacey right back joins from Motherwell on a one-year deal.
Originally starting her career at Rangers, the former Scottish youth international then made her trade at Stirling University before signing for Motherwell in 2019. The 23-year-old had been a regular for the North Lanarkshire team last season, becoming a stand-out performer as her former side finished eighth in the 2022/23 campaign.

“I’m delighted for myself and my family,” Doran-Barr told Hibs. “It’s a really big day because I’ve just signed my first professional contract. I’m really grateful for the opportunity. After speaking to Grant [Scott] and Stewart [Hall] and taking a look at the training facilities the club have got, I’m looking forward to getting started. From the conversations I’ve had with the staff, the vision, and the investment that the club have got, it feels like a really good environment to be a part of. Hopefully, with this group of girls, I can really kick on and continue to develop. Coming into a full-time environment is only going to help that.”

"Hibs have got a really good fanbase, the women’s derby games at Easter Road always get a really good crowd so hopefully next season we can create another great atmosphere. That’s something I’m looking forward to being part of. In the games that I’ve played against Hibs, the fans have always been very loud, you definitely know that they’re there. I’m looking forward to meeting them and hopefully, we can put on some good performances and get good results.”

Lauren Doran-Barr joins Hibs on a one-year deal. Credit: Hibs WomenLauren Doran-Barr joins Hibs on a one-year deal. Credit: Hibs Women
Doran-Barr becomes the fifth player to sign for Hibs this summer with Mya Christie, Katie Fraine, Abbie Ferguson and Tegan Bowie all joining the Edinburgh club last month. New manager Grant Scott is eager to build his own team as an exciting new project gets underway in Leith. The capture of Doran-Barr only helps to reaffirm these ambitions to Scott’s delight.

“Lauren is a player with great potential and I am pleased she has chosen to join us at Hibernian to continue her development,” he added. “She arrives with valuable playing experience here in the SWPL, as well as at international level having represented Scotland throughout her youth. We look forward to getting started and working together both on and off the pitch”

