The 27-year-old has a host of experience to date after joining from Portuguese side Damaiense. Previously, Baucom had made her trade at AC Sparta Prague where she also played in the Champions League. Beyond this, the forward was part of the North Carolina Courage squad that won the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup. Now Baucom will embark on a new journey in Edinburgh with the Hibees.

“I’m very excited to have joined the club,” she told Hibs. “After speaking to Grant and the rest of the staff they have really big ambitions for the club and it’s something I enjoyed hearing and wanted to be a part of. I’m excited for this new opportunity at Hibernian.”

Baucom becomes Hibs' eighth signing of the summer as Grant Scott prepares his new side for their SWPL1 campaign. The 27-year-old will compete with the other forwards in the squad for a spot in the line-up throughout the season. In wake of the new signing, Scott was pleased to see Baucom come in and add additional quality to the squad.