Hibs make fourth signing of the summer with three-year deal for Ghanaian international

The English-born Ghanaian international arrives from English League One side Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old will provide competition for current No.1 and club captain David Marshall. Wollacott joins straight up with his new team-mates after Hibs returned to pre-season training ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Having come through Bristol City’s academy, Wollacott has recently been competing in the third and fourth tiers of English football. He made 20 appearances for Charlton Athletic last season. After choosing to represent Ghana in 2021 he's so far earned 11 senior caps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibs boss Lee Johnson said: “We’re delighted to bring Jojo to the club and I’m looking forward to working with him again. He’s a player I’ve known for some time and it’s great to see that he’s starting to fulfil his potential. He now has over 100 games under his belt and has played on the international stage with Ghana. He’s an athletic, brave, and confident goalkeeper, and with big competitions coming up it’s important we’re strong in the goalkeeping department.”

Jojo Wollacott has arrived to bolster Hibs' goalkeeping options. Picture: Alan Rennie

Wollacott becomes the Easter Road side’s fourth signing of the summer. Left-back Jordan Obita joined from Wycombe Wanderers on Thursday, while veteran striker Adam Le Fondre arrived after five years in the A-League with Sydney FC. Hibs’ other business so far this transfer window was completing the permanent signing of Élie Youan from St Gallen after the French forward impressed in a year-long loan spell with the Capital club.

Message from the editor