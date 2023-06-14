Hibs make further pre-season plans with trip to England agreed between European games

Hibs have announced their second summer friendly, with a trip to face League One side Blackpool at Bloomfield Road forming part of their pre-season plans. The Seasiders suffered relegation from the English Championship last season, finishing on 44 points between fellow relegated sides Reading and Wigan.

Blackpool had been due to begin the season with Neil Critchley in charge but he joined Aston Villa and was replaced by former Hibs managerial target Michael Appleton in June. Appleton was then sacked in January with Mick McCarthy taking the reins but the former Republic of Ireland, Wolves, and Ipswich boss was mutually consented and ex-Hibs and Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie took interim charge until the end of the season, when Critchley was tempted back as manager.

The match takes place just two days after the first leg of Hibs’ Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie and according to the Capital club, will be used to keep those who might not get gametime in Europe ticking over before the second leg on August 3, and the start of the league campaign on August 6.

Hibs will travel down to Blackpool for a pre-season friendly in late July