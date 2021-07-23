Fans, players and staff were infuriated by the laughable sending off less than half an hour into the first leg of the tie, which the Easter Road side eventually won 3-0, but, having studied UEFA protocols, which differ from those in Scotland, and weighed up the likelihood of the appeal panel overturning referee Vilhjalmar Thorarinsson’s judgement, it is understood the capital club have reluctantly chosen to park their grievance.

It means the gutted Englishman will sit out next week’s return leg but he will be clear for selection should his team-mates see the job through and, as expected, book a place in the next round, where they will play the winners of the head-to head between Croatian side HNK Rijeka or Malta’s Gzira United. Rijeka lead 2-0 after the first leg.

The dismissal came after Newell slid in to block a clearance by visiting defender Robert Ramos, whose theatrics, along with the complaints of his colleagues, convinced the officials to react so stringently. It is understood that the referee referred to the incident as a lunge, claiming there had been excessive force.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell is sent off during the Conference League qualifier against Santa Coloma at Easter Road. Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group

Keen to back their man, Hibs could appeal but they have apparently been made aware that the likelihood of success would be slim, given the differences in the way the review system works and the possibility that any counter appeal could actually see Newell miss out on the most testing next round.

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.