Hibs make Scottish Cup call on Dylan Tait as Raith Rovers boss confirms talks with Easter Road chiefs

The 19-year-old joined the Capital club on a permanent deal on the last day of the summer transfer window but was loaned back to the Kirkcaldy outfit until January.

But with Jack Ross keen for Tait to push for a first-team place once he joins up with his new team-mates, Rovers boss John McGlynn has confirmed that the midfielder will sit out Saturday’s clash at the Falkirk Stadium.

The Courier reports that McGlynn and Easter Road No.2 John Potter discussed the situation last weekend, with a decision set to be made after Hibs’ midweek trip to Ross County, and the Raith boss confirmed that an agreement had been reached to prevent Tait from being cup-tied.

Speaking to RaithTV, McGlynn said: “Dylan’s a Hibs player, and Hibs don’t want him to get cup-tied so when he goes to Hibs in January he’s eligible to play in the Scottish Cup for them.

"He’s their player and we respect that; we’ve got a good relationship with Hibs, we understand their stance.

"It’s a blow not to have Dylan, obviously, because he’s been playing well and he himself would have probably wanted to play but it is what it is and it’s an opportunity for someone else to come in and try to grab that jersey.”

Tait has scored twice and registered four assists in 23 appearances in all competitions for Raith this term. He signed a four-year deal with Hibs in September, having been on the club’s radar since last season.

