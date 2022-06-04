Hibs make sixth signing of the summer with deal for ex-Arsenal midfielder

The 20-year-old becomes the club’s si new addition of the summer after Cypriot international Krystyna Freda, Swedish forward Nor Mustafa, Norwegian goalkeeper Benedicte Håland, Liana Hinds and Crystal Thomas. She’ll wear number 24 next term.

Kuyken made her breakthrough at Arsenal as a 16-year-old. She played ten times for the Gunners – where she was a team-mate of Scottish legend Kim Little – before moving to Bristol in the Women’s Championship last season.

The midfielder has represented England at various age group and Hibs boss Dean Gibson is thrilled to have recruited someone with her talent and potential.

Ava Kuyken came through the ranks at Arsenal. Picture: SNS

“Ava is a signing that excites us,” he told the Hibs website. “She played a lot of games last season for a competitive side in a tough league. She’s a midfielder who will really add to what already is an exciting part of the pitch for us.

"Still only 20, it’s exciting to see how good she could become. She has had a good education coming through the Arsenal academy and made her debut for them at the age of 16.”

“Ava is a real technical player, with good feet and vision. It really gives us a good mix of styles in the midfield.”

Kuyken added: “I’m really excited to get going with Hibs ahead of the new season.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to play for a top team in the Scottish League and gain valuable experience at the senior level.

“I think it’s clear that it is an ambitious club, which I’m really excited to be a part of.”

