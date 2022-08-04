Hibs make ticket announcement as Edinburgh derby with Hearts sells out

Sunday’s Edinburgh derby is officially a sell out after Hibs announced they had shifted all of their tickets prior to the match at Easter Road.

By Craig Fowler
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:47 am
Updated Thursday, 4th August 2022, 11:48 am

The news came a day after Hearts revealed they too had sold all their briefs, meaning the first meeting between the two rivals will be played in front of a capacity crowd.

There are a few spaces left in the club’s brand-new hospitality suites, which will open for the first time following renovation work over the summer.

Hibs fans also have the chance to buy another supporter’s season ticket for the match through the club’s ticket exchange. Season-ticket holders unable to attend can sell their ticket and receive £17.50 off the cost of renewal in 2023-24.

Both Hibs and Hearts have sold all their tickets for Sunday's Edinburgh derby at Easter Road. Picture: SNS

Both teams go into the match off the back of opening day victories. A late Josh Campbell goal won it for Hibs at St Johnstone, while Hearts overcome a rough first half to defeat Ross County 2-1 at Tynecastle.

