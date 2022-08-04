Hibs make ticket announcement as Edinburgh derby with Hearts sells out

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news came a day after Hearts revealed they too had sold all their briefs, meaning the first meeting between the two rivals will be played in front of a capacity crowd.

There are a few spaces left in the club’s brand-new hospitality suites, which will open for the first time following renovation work over the summer.

Hibs fans also have the chance to buy another supporter’s season ticket for the match through the club’s ticket exchange. Season-ticket holders unable to attend can sell their ticket and receive £17.50 off the cost of renewal in 2023-24.

Both teams go into the match off the back of opening day victories. A late Josh Campbell goal won it for Hibs at St Johnstone, while Hearts overcome a rough first half to defeat Ross County 2-1 at Tynecastle.

