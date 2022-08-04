Hibs make ticket announcement as Edinburgh derby with Hearts sells out

The news came a day after Hearts revealed they too had sold all their briefs, meaning the first meeting between the two rivals will be played in front of a capacity crowd.
There are a few spaces left in the club’s brand-new hospitality suites, which will open for the first time following renovation work over the summer.
Hibs fans also have the chance to buy another supporter’s season ticket for the match through the club’s ticket exchange. Season-ticket holders unable to attend can sell their ticket and receive £17.50 off the cost of renewal in 2023-24.
Most Popular
-
1
Jacob Davenport trains with Hearts as Lee Seung-woo contract issue arises
-
2
Martin Boyle to Hibs: Lee Johnson gives update on possible return of fans' favourite
-
3
Hibs and the Josh Doig transfer blueprint: Why club wants to find 'right team' for departing players
-
4
Gary Mackay: Lawrence Shankland and Liam Boyce would be the perfect Hearts attack against Hibs
-
5
Hibs believe they can beat Hearts says Lee Johnson as he makes 'bridging the gap' vow
Both teams go into the match off the back of opening day victories. A late Josh Campbell goal won it for Hibs at St Johnstone, while Hearts overcome a rough first half to defeat Ross County 2-1 at Tynecastle.