Hibs are leading the race for Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson

Arsenal defender Harry Clarke is also expected to join on loan having been recalled by the Gunners from a temporary stint at Ross County, and the 20-year-old will undergo a medical on Tuesday ahead of a proposed move to the Capital.

However the Evening News understands reports linking Lincoln City’s Conor McGrandles, Philadelphia Union centre-back Stuart Findlay, Barnsley defender and former Hearts loanee Toby Sibbick, and Vålerenga winger Osame Sahraoui with Hibs are wide of the mark.

Melkersen is highly rated in his homeland, having scored 19 in 29 games for second-tier side Ranheim last season, and Hibs will have to part with a significant six-figure sum to secure the 19-year-old’s services.

The teenager can play anywhere in the final third and has been capped by Norway Under-19s, scoring two goals in three games.

Henderson, meanwhile, has been told he is free to leave Celtic ahead of his contract expiring in the summer and the midfielder could follow in the footsteps of older brother Liam by turning out for the Hibees.

The 21-year-old has featured just once for the Celts this year, scoring in a 3-2 Europa League win against Real Betis in December.