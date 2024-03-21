On-loan Man U defender happy to put in extra Hibs shift - Monty

Fish put in another 45 minutes against Raith

Nick Montgomery had no concerns over asking busy on-loan Manchester United defender Will Fish to put in a 45-minute shift in last night’s 5-1 demolition of Championship title contenders Raith Rovers. And the Hibs boss praised “frustrated” veteran fullback Lewis Stevenson – squeezed out of the first team picture by Jordan Obita – for scoring a wonder goal in his home town of Kirkcaldy.

A Hibs XI containing a sprinkling of first teamers ran out comfortable winners in a testimonial for long-serving Raith favourite Lewis Vaughan. Stevenson, club captain Paul Hanlon and Jair Tavares were among the scorers as Vaughan, a lifelong Hibs fan, was honoured by supporters.

Fish, who has already made nearly 40 starts for Hibs in a busy season, including three games in a week just before the international break, played the first half before being replaced at half-time. And Montgomery insisted the centre-half was good to go despite his heavy workload, saying: “Will's 20 years old. He's played a lot of football - but that's the sort of kid he is.

“Looking at everyone who played, they were players who needed minutes. We've had quite a few boys that have had niggles from playing three games last week plus the international boys being away, so it was good to put a competitive team out. It was a competitive game as well and it was nice to get a few goals.”

On Stevenson’s beautiful goal to open the scoring, Montgomery said: “I didn't expect Lewis to score - but what a fantastic strike. Lewis has been frustrated not playing. Jordan's form has been very, very good but Lewis is a top professional and that's why he's played so many games. He'll definitely remember that goal, as will everybody who was there to see it. It was fantastic.”

Stevenson is replaced after impressing - and scoring a wonder goal - against Championship opposition.

The entire first team squad travelled to Stark’s Park to watch the game and lend their support to Vaughan, Monty explaining: “For me, that's what we are as a club. Lewis is a Hibs fan. His family are Hibs fans. He's from Edinburgh and everybody is representing the club.

