The club have bee busy in the transfer market of late, with Krystyna Freda and Eleni Giannou leaving late last month and Brooke Nunn and Katie Lockwood arriving. The latter two made their debuts as late substitutes in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Spartans in the Scottish Cup at Meadowbank, setting up a home tie against East Fife in the next round next month.

“They’re both at different stages in terms of fitness, and sharpness,” explained Gibson “Katie is ready to go, while Brooke’s a little bit behind on that side. But when you’re comfortable it gives you that chance to get the initial 20 minutes in their legs to build it up.”

When quizzed about any more potential signings, Gibson confirmed that he isn’t actively looking but hopes the board would back him if the right player does become available.

Dean Gibson believes that Hibs have the "smallest staffing group in the league". Picture: Colin Poultney

“You will need to ask the board,” he added. “If the money is there and the right player comes along, we will do it. I am very happy with the squad. We have a quality squad at the moment, a tight unit.

“Sometimes signing players can do more harm than good, but if the right player with the right character and ability comes along, of course we will look to do it. We need the board to back that, and they have never not backed me in the past. Currently we are not actively looking.”

The playing squad is not the only area Hibs are looking to improve and grow in the new year. Last week the club placed job advertisements on their website seeking an assistant manager for the women’s first team as well as a strength and conditioning coach and a physiotherapist to join their backroom staff. Gibson believes the vacancies reaffirm the club’s commitment to expanding the non-playing staff which can further the squad’s progression and continue their current positive journey.

“You look at everything, you can’t just grow in playing terms, you have to grow the staffing groups as well”, he stated. “We probably have the smallest staffing group in the league, and we need to start growing it. We need resources around the staff and the players to allow us to go to that next level.

“The players are giving us everything and I am giving the players everything but there is only so much one person can do. There is not a team in the world that doesn’t have assistant managers, first-team coaches, ENC coaches.

“That is our target now to get a budget together for our staffing side, not just for myself. We need to grow the media budget and the staff around everything to allow us to really grow. We are on a positive journey, and we can only do that with the support from our board and it’s brilliant.”

