Hibs dominated the game with Nor Mustafa, Rosie Livingstone, Kristy Morrison, Crystal Thomas, Krystyna Freda and Siobhan Hunter all getting onto the scoresheet. The Edinburgh side now have hopes of lifting the cup.

“We will certainly give it our best shot”, Gibson told Edinburgh Evening News. “A club like Hibs should be in finals and semi finals and if you are in it you can win it. We don't fear any team in this league. I think we are very competitive and we were very close with Rangers a week ago and I think that shows our levels; whoever we get we will give it a good go.”

Hibs got off to a great start when Nor calmly slid the ball past the keeper into the net. The visitors' lead was doubled 10 minutes later when Livingstone’s long-range effort nestled into the far corner. Morrison was the next to score, finding the space to bury the ball beyond the keeper. Nor was then brought down for a penalty in the 36th minute however, Thomas’ attempt was saved. However, Thomas would get her goal right before half time when she was picked out in loads of space, giving her the time to place the ball past the keeper.

Dean Gibson hopes Hibs can show the same ruthlessness in the league as they do in the cup

Hibs continued their ruthlessness into the second half with Norr quickly adding her second of the game in the 52nd minute, sliding the ball past the stranded keeper. A sixth goal was then added in the 58th minute as Livingstone headed in her second from a corner. Substitute Freda added a seventh in the 78th, when she blasted the ball accurately into the net. Hunter rounded off the game for Hibs in the 84th minute as the substitute headed home from a freekick for a resounding victory for Hibs.

Gibson added:“We are in a semi final now. It’s where we feel a club like ours belongs, in the semi final, final stages of cups. I think the results might make it look like we haven’t had a great start to the season, but the performances have been very good and I’m delighted for the girls that we now have a big occasion to look forward to.

“I want more, I think we could have scored more, but we are creating a lot of chances and that's the message. That's not just in the cups, for whatever reason we seem to be converting more in the cups, but we are creating a lot of chances in most of the games. I don’t know why we are more ruthless in the cup than the league, but I'd say the level of the performance and consistency to the amount of chances is very similar. I don't know the answer but hopefully it can continue.”