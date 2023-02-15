The loyal support seems to be growing by the week as they continue to cheer on their team. This has now extended to their away games, with many Hibs fans providing their usual supportive voice versus Rangers at Broadwood stadium last week. As the club starts to edge towards the business end of the season, Gibson hopes they continue to remain vocal.

“The crowd is brilliant, we love it”, he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “They are noisy, and it is all right having numbers and people show up but the backing and the vocal support they give us is the pleasing thing. They are on top form, supporting the team and we love having them. They are now following us home and away so we are used to them backing us now. There are times in the game when we need them and there won't be a time more than that when we go to Tynecastle in a couple of weeks.”

Now that the international break is underway, Hibs next game will take place on February 26th as they take on Hearts at Tynecastle. The derby broke the SWPL attendance record in its last fixture as 8,066 people turned up to Easter Road in November. Hibs are three points behind fourth-placed Hearts and a win could see them leapfrog the side.

Dean Gibson's side lifted the Captial Cup in the last Edinburgh derby after a successful penalty shootout. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie