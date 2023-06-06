The 18-year-old joins from fellow SWPL1 side Aberdeen where she was a regular. Last season, Christie made 28 league appearances and started against Hibs at the Meadowbank as the visitors picked up a precious point on their way to survival. With the ability to play as a winger or wing-back, Christie’s versatility will certainly make her a useful asset for the Edinburgh club. The Scotland Under-19 international had now signed a two-year deal at Hibs as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

“I am really happy to be here,” Christie told Hibs. “I think it is a good opportunity for me to develop as a player. I know from playing against Hibs in the past, that there is a real family feel between the staff and the players, so I am excited to get started and meet everyone.”

The signing comes just five days after Scott entered his second spell as the new Hibs manager. Taking over from Dean Gibson, Scott is now beginning to shape his team as they prepare for their upcoming campaign with this new signing. “We are excited to welcome Mya to the club, she is a young player who already has experience of the SWPL,” Scott added. “Mya is only 18 years old and has played in a variety of positions for Aberdeen and Scotland U19s. We look forward to working with her at Hibernian and aiding development over the next two years.”