After Scott’s second spell in charge of the Edinburgh club was announced earlier this month, the manager has wasted no time constructing his new vision for his side. With new four players already through the door, Scott is aiming to create a team that will be able to produce free-flowing, attractive, attacking football.

“There are still some weeks to go to make sure we have got the right blend,” he told the Edinburgh Evening News. “Certainly, I hope we will be playing a far more attacking-based game. We are not silly, we won’t be able to do it every single match for 90 minutes, there are tough opponents, and the league has changed a lot. We will have to be careful with it, but we will try our best to play an attractive style and score some goals I hope. As long as we are providing something on the pitch to get cheery about it should be good. It is always good for the players to feel that support and I’m looking forward to hearing them.”

Hibs were the fourth-highest scorers last season in the SWPL1 thanks to multiple big results such as their 7-0 victory against Glasgow Women as well as their 4-1 win against Dundee United. However, post-split the Leith side struggled to break down their top six opponents, only scoring two or more goals on two occasions. Scott has already brought in youngsters Mya Christie and Abbie Ferguson to try and solve this issue but insists that a balance of young and experienced players will help the squad progress further. Two of Hibs’ most decorated players Joelle Murray and Siobhan Hunter were at the club in Scott’s first spell in charge, with the manager delighted that the duo are still at the club.

Hibs will be aiming to improve on last season's fifth-place finish for the upcoming campaign. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie