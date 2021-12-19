Hibs manager latest: Appointment 'not too far away´ says Ron Gordon

Hibs owner Ron Gordon has held talk with Shaun Maloney

"We’re working on it, we’ve put in a lot of diligent work," Gordon told BBC Scotland. "Certainly an appointment is not too far away.”

Asked if the fans can expected to see Maloney unveiled after the Premier Sports Cup final, Gordon said he would be “keeping it a surprise for now”.

The US-based businessman returned to Scotland to hold talks with Maloney in a bid to conclude a deal that will see the Belgium assistant manager succeed Jack Ross as manager.

Speaking at Hampden shortly before the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic kicked off, Gordon said: “We’re at a crossroads as a club.

“It’s been a challenging couple of weeks because of the change. But on the other hand I think we’re excited about the outlook for the club.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, which is great. I think we’re ready to move on and today I think is actually a delineating point.

“This chapter closes today with a performance at Hampden and that’s fantastic. Just to get to the final is a great thing.”

Maloney was due to be at Hampden as part of a Uefa youth pro license coaching group.

The 38-year-old was identified as the preferred candidate for the role last week, with interim boss David Gray in charge for the the cup final.