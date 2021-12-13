Hibs manager latest: Ben Kensell to update fans; Lennon 'open' to talks; McInnes in frame; Fowler wants job

Ben Kensell, Derek McInnes, Robbie Fowler, Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon is reportedly “open” to a return to Easter Road and talks are expected to take place with Derek McInnes.

Robbie Fowler is also thought to have thrown his hat into the ring but is unlikely to make the shortlist.

Interim head coach David Gray will remain in charge for tomorrow’s cinch Premiership match against Dundee at Easter Road and there are no concerns should the 33-year-old still be in place for Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic.

That said, there are growing doubts about the Hampden showpiece actually going ahead due to the new Covid tidal wave of Omicron cases sweeping the country.

Any potential postponement would give the Hibs hierarchy more time to sift through the applications and whittle down their shortlist to replace Jack Ross, who was sacked last week after two years in charge.

Kensell is understood to be ready to address fans through Hibs’ own media channels in the days ahead to explain the process of selecting the best candidate without naming any names.

Lennon and McInnes are understood to be in the frame, but Fowler is unlikely to be considered.

The Daily Record has reported that the former Liverpool striker made contact with Hibs over the weekend to express an interest.

The 46-year-old, who left East Bengal by mutual consent in September, has previous managerial experience in Australia and India and has moved back to the UK to look for his next coaching opportunity.

A source in the Record report states: “Robbie has already been in touch with Hibs to hand in his CV.”

Lennon has been out of work since leaving Celtic in February and is understood to be looking for his next opportunity in England. He has been linked with the Ipswich Town vacancy.

However, according to reports Lennon is also “open” to the possibility of returning to Easter Road. The Mail on Sunday said Hibs owner Ron Gordon is keen to bring back the former boss.

Gordon is concerned about falling attendances and Lennon would be a popular choice among many supporters.

Lennon himself may feel he has unfinished business at Easter Road after departing in controversial circumstances in January 2019.

The 50-year-old guided Hibs back to the Premiership following three seasons in the second tier, and qualification for European football the following year, although things did start to slide after the departures of key midfielders John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch. Hibs were eighth when he left.

Lennon told the Belfast Telegraph last week: “I don't want to get comfortable because I do miss management and, ideally, I want to get back in eventually.”

McInnes, also 50, is also interested in having been out of work since departing Aberdeen in March. Talks between him and Hibs officials are expected in the coming days, although he is an outsider for the Ipswich job along with Lennon and Alex Neil.

With Neil favouring another opportunity in the English Championship before a return to Scotland, he has dropped down the list of candidates. Former Hibs midfielder Kevin Thomson, however, has been linked after making an impressive start to his coaching career with Kelty Hearts.

