Hibs manager latest: David Gray 'keen to stay at Hibs' after spell as interim boss comes to an end

David Gray encourages his team from the touchline during the Premier Sports Cup final

Shaun Maloney is expected to be unveiled as successor to Jack Ross this week and while Gray isn’t sure what the future holds, he would be happy returning to this previous role on the coaching staff.

"I was very grateful for the club to tell us as early as possible that we were going to be in charge today so there was no distraction for the players. They had clear heads and clear minds.

"Now that the game is done we will dust ourselves down and I’m sure the powers that be will let us know exactly what direction we are moving in and we will adjust accordingly.

"I am still contracted to Hibs, and absolutely want to stay. I love working here; it’s somewhere I’ve been for a long time. Unless I am told otherwise, I am delighted to be here.”

It has been a whirlwind ten days or so for Gray, who added: “The most important thing for me to take away from it is how proud I am of the players.