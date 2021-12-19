Hibs manager latest: David Gray 'keen to stay at Hibs' after spell as interim boss comes to an end
Hibs interim boss David Gray admits he would love to stay on at the club – even after a new manager is appointed.
Shaun Maloney is expected to be unveiled as successor to Jack Ross this week and while Gray isn’t sure what the future holds, he would be happy returning to this previous role on the coaching staff.
"I was very grateful for the club to tell us as early as possible that we were going to be in charge today so there was no distraction for the players. They had clear heads and clear minds.
"Now that the game is done we will dust ourselves down and I’m sure the powers that be will let us know exactly what direction we are moving in and we will adjust accordingly.
"I am still contracted to Hibs, and absolutely want to stay. I love working here; it’s somewhere I’ve been for a long time. Unless I am told otherwise, I am delighted to be here.”
It has been a whirlwind ten days or so for Gray, who added: “The most important thing for me to take away from it is how proud I am of the players.
"I’m grateful for how much they have given me and Eddie May. It’s never easy in these situations and I think you could see the reaction last week when Jack and John [Potter] lost their jobs. I am very grateful for what they have given me. We will move on and see what happens.”