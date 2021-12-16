Hibs manager latest: Ron Gordon holds talks with Shaun Maloney as Hibs look to conclude deal

Gordon returned to the Capital ahead of the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic and is understood to have met with Maloney, who could yet be unveiled before the Hampden meeting if negotiations progress to a conclusion before Sunday’s showdown.

The 38-year-old was identified as the preferred candidate for the role earlier this week, with interim boss David Gray in charge for the 1-0 victory over Dundee on Tuesday night but admitting afterwards that he didn’t know if he would be in the dugout for the weekend.

The former Hibs captain met with chief executive Ben Kensell on Wednesday morning and was told he would be taking the team at the national stadium, aided by Eddie May and Craig Samson.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs owner Ron Gordon has held talk with Shaun Maloney

The long-term futures of Gray and Samson are unclear but the duo are expected to remain on the coaching staff for at least some time following Maloney’s expected appointment.

The former Scotland and Celtic attacker is set to bring with him ex-Easter Road defender and Parkhead team-mate Gary Caldwell as his No.2, but a third coach is likely to join the backroom team in addition.

Caldwell is currently Loans Coach at Manchester City but has had management spells at Chesterfield, Partick Thistle, and Wigan.