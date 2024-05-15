Hibs manager sacking Q&A: Our reporter answers your questions on Montgomery’s dismissal and what comes next
Tuesday was a tumultuous day at Easter Road as Hibs made the decision to sack head coach Nick Montgomery following a 4-0 defeat to Aberdeen last weekend.
The Edinburgh club have now gone through four permanent bosses in a little over two years as supporters cry out for stability. Then, shortly after the news of the Yorkshireman’s departure, it was announced that former Ross County manager Malky Mackay would be joining the club as Sporting Director.
Mackay’s appointment has certainly divided the fanbase but he will be the man charged with leading the search for the next Hibs head coach. It’s fair to say there are plenty of questions surrounding the club at the moment.
With that in mind, the Edinburgh Evening News’ Hibs correspondent John Greechan will be on hand to try and answer your questions regarding the manager search, Monty’s sacking, the appointment of Mackay and anything else that may be on your mind...
To submit a question to John click the comment button at the top of the article and make sure you have an account on the Edinburgh Evening News Website. You can do that easily by clicking the 'Sign In' button at the top of the website header. This will allow you to write a question in the comments section here to John - our Hibs writer - for him to answer between 12:30pm and 1:30pm on Thursday, May 16.
