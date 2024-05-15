The Edinburgh Evening News' Hibs correspondent John Greechan answers your questions on Nick Montgomery's dismissal, Malky Mackay's appointment as Sporting Director and what comes next at Easter Road

Our Hibs correspondent takes your questions on the situation at Easter Road following the sacking of Nick Montgomery and appointment of Malky Mackay as Sporting Director.

Tuesday was a tumultuous day at Easter Road as Hibs made the decision to sack head coach Nick Montgomery following a 4-0 defeat to Aberdeen last weekend.

The Edinburgh club have now gone through four permanent bosses in a little over two years as supporters cry out for stability. Then, shortly after the news of the Yorkshireman’s departure, it was announced that former Ross County manager Malky Mackay would be joining the club as Sporting Director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mackay’s appointment has certainly divided the fanbase but he will be the man charged with leading the search for the next Hibs head coach. It’s fair to say there are plenty of questions surrounding the club at the moment.

With that in mind, the Edinburgh Evening News’ Hibs correspondent John Greechan will be on hand to try and answer your questions regarding the manager search, Monty’s sacking, the appointment of Mackay and anything else that may be on your mind...