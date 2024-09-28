New Hibs boss David Gray finally got his first victory at the fifth time of asking in a well deserved 2-0 victory at home to St Johnstone.
Goals from Mykola Kuharevich and Martin Boyle eased pressure on rookie Gray, who prior to the game had become the first boss since Bobby Williamson in 2002 to start the season with four consecutive defeats.
Easter Road has been renowned for instability on the managerial front in recent years and Gray will hope he can be the man to buck the trend after this summer becoming the 14th manager in the last 18 years.
But what are the previous 13 up to these days? Here’s all you need to know.
1. Nick Montgomery: Currently without a club
The man David Gray is replacing. Sacked less than a full calendar year and season into the gig after a bottom six finish. Has had offers to jump straight back into management. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
2. Lee Johnson: Currently without a club
Lee Johnson was sacked in August with Hibs bottom of the Premiership. He has since taken charge of Fleetwood Town but was sacked after just 22 matches at Highbury Stadium. Has split opinion at clubs he's been at and Hibs was no different. | Getty Images
3. Shaun Maloney: Wigan Athletic manager
Shaun Maloney was sacked after just 19 games at Hibs. He has since rebuilt his managerial career with Wigan Athletic who sit 13th in League One despite financial difficulties. | Getty Images
4. Jack Ross: Newcastle United (Head of coach development)
Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross led Hibs to the Scottish League Cup final, but was sacked after two-years due to a poor run of form. In his next managerial stint he was sacked after just seven games with Dundee United. Ross has since opted for a career change and currently works as head of coach development at Newcastle United. He is also hoping to become a Sporting Director in the near future. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.