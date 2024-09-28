4 . Jack Ross: Newcastle United (Head of coach development)

Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross led Hibs to the Scottish League Cup final, but was sacked after two-years due to a poor run of form. In his next managerial stint he was sacked after just seven games with Dundee United. Ross has since opted for a career change and currently works as head of coach development at Newcastle United. He is also hoping to become a Sporting Director in the near future. | Getty Images