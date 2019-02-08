Hibs’ Mark Milligan opens up on cup hopes, Jamie Maclaren exit, team morale and Scott Brown

Mark Milligan insists Hibs are just one good result away from turning their season around – and believes tomorrow’s Scottish Cup clash with Raith Rovers could provide that moment.

Defeat by Ladbrokes Premiership leaders Celtic means Hibs have managed just three victories in their past 16 league games, a record which has seen them slide to eighth place in the table with a top-six finish increasingly at risk.

Such a record has, admitted the Australian captain, put a dent in the confidence of the players although he is adamant a squad still to learn who will succeed Neil Lennon as head coach possesses the quality to rapidly improve the current outlook.

The midfielder agreed that performance-wise Hibs, under the charge of interim boss Eddie May, had been decent in their past two outings against Aberdeen and Celtic, but conceded: “You still need to be picking up points along the way no matter what the situation is at the club.

“It’s an important time for us. I think this cup game is good timing. I think we are sort of one good result away from turning it around. If we put in a good performance, a good result, the whole mentality of the players and the club changes again.

“One thing I do know is that we have very good players at this club. At the minute it just feels like a little bit of confidence has been sapped but one good result will turn it around in a positive way for us.”

Milligan acknowledged it was a difficult time for all at Easter Road, but the 33-year-old insisted he can use the experience gained in a career in which he has played in his homeland, China, Japan and the Middle East, not to mention winning 79 international caps, to help his younger team-mates cope.

Having left Scotland to prepare for Australia’s bid to retain the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates before the final game of 2018, the derby with Hearts, Milligan returned following their elimination at the quarter-final stage to find Lennon gone, the head coach and his assistant Garry Parker initially suspended by the club before leaving by “mutual consent”.

He said: “Being away for a month, I was out of touch a bit and obviously with the league being stopped and the boys away I honestly hadn’t heard anything until I stepped back into Scotland.

“It makes it a little bit difficult but, again, it’s part of the life we live, it’s what happens in the sport. I have been around for quite a while and I need to try to use what I do know and my experience to help – we have quite a few young boys – to try to get the best out of them.”

While adamant May “has been great” as he and first-team coach Grant Murray have reluctantly taken charge, Milligan agreed the players would benefit from the stability of having a new boss in place.

“You want that, but again it’s nice to know they are not rushing into anything. It’s an important decision to be made. We’ve had a couple of games this week and again it’s a short turnaround for us. We just need to stay focused on getting it right in the next couple of games and for a big cup game at the weekend.”

Milligan accepted Celtic “were good for the result” as goals in either half from Ryan Christie and Oli Burke maintained their six-point lead at the top of the table but, he argued, Hibs’ performance was decent.

“It’s always difficult going there. They are a very good side. They are very organised, very well-drilled. I think you could see that.

“We are trying to get confidence back, we are trying to rebuild. Eddie has been great this week and that was a good test.

“For the most part they had a lot of the ball but I think we kept their clear-cut chances to a minimum. We had a few ourselves in the first half, but goals change games.”

The match was also notable for a few robust challenges, Milligan himself the recipient of one from Celtic skipper Scott Brown while Emilio Izaguirre was stretchered off after being caught by Hibs substitute Darnell Johnson, incidents which resulted in yellow cards for the miscreants.

Milligan, though, isn’t one to cry over such moments. “It hurt, good one,” he replied when asked what he made of Brown’s tackle.

“That’s football, it’s always going to happen. It’s never been any different for me anywhere I have been. There’s a ball there to win and I knew he’d want to win it. There’s no good being able to give it if you don’t expect it every now and again. I knew he’d turn around and go in hard.”

Milligan, meanwhile, believes Jamie Maclaren will again be a huge success in Australia having decided to return to join Melbourne City.

He said: “It was a bit of a whirlwind. We only really had a discussion about it when it was happening.

“There were whispers before, but I have a lot of appreciation for what Jamie does. He felt that was the best move for him and I just hope he goes back there and scores goals for them.”