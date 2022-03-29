Hibs marketing chief issues warning over Adidas retro shirts as he makes legal claim

It is understood that a group calling themselves RetroFCHibs has been attempting to produce a replica version of one of the Adidas shirts from the 1987-1992 era.

The sponsorless shirt as worn when the Easter Road side won the Skol Cup in 1991, and the Frank Graham-sponsored tops from 1988 and 1989 have long been popular with Hibs fans and retro shirt collectors.

However, McEwan has pointed out that the producers run the risk of both the club and Adidas taking action over the unlicensed shirts.

Hibs' 1991 Skol Cup final shirt is a popular one with fans and shirt collectors

"It has come to the club’s notice that RetroFCHibs are attempting to avoid significant legal issues around the copyright of producing a shirt with the club crest and Adidas marque. Blocking the club, or only having a website available for one day does not protect the owners of RetroFCHibs.

"The club and Adidas will protect its intellectual property and take whatever action it needs to enforce its rights. Having tried to reach out to [RetroFCHibs] last week, they know where we are if they want to attempt to do this by the book.”

McEwan later told a fan: “There’s a reason the 91 kit hasn’t been done [by Hibs] and it’s not down to the club.”

Hibs have already issued a modern take on the 1985/86 home shirt and have plans to release further retro shirts, but have urged supporters to be wary of buying replica kits from unverified sources or items that are not endorsed by the club.

