Hibs match at Kilmarnock halted twice due to power cuts

Hibs’ Ladbrokes Premiership fixture against Kilmarnock was halted twice following a power cuts at Rugby Park.

Neil Lennon’s men were trailing 2-0 to a first-half brace from Eamonn Brophy when the power went out at the stadium around the 50th minute.

There was a 15 minute delay before the players emerged from the tunnel again and the game restarted.

The game played on for around 15 minutes before the lights went out for a second time as the whole ground descended into darkness.

Referee Craig Thomson gave it one last chance to finish, which it did with Killie adding a third through Greg Stewart.

