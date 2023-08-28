Hibs midfielder brands Livingston performance 'criminal' as he asks: 'Are we not learning lessons?'

The Australian midfielder played the full game as the Easter Road side suffered a third consecutive cinch Premiership defeat, leaving them bottom of the table and with no points on the board following losses to St Mirren, Motherwell, and Livingston and ultimately resulting in Lee Johnson’s sacking on Sunday.

Jeggo fronted up after the game on Saturday, refusing to use the club’s European run as an excuse for poor form.

“We are all in this together. We know it’s not good enough; we know we can’t be sitting here with no points after three games. We know the fans are upset and have every right to be because results haven’t been good enough. It’s on us to turn it around, we don’t like any of us getting stick,” he said.

The Hibs players leave the field of play after the defeat by Livingston. Midfielder Jimmy Jeggo believes the team are conceding too many soft goals. Picture: Simon Wootton / SNS Group

“We have to do better and when we get it back to 1-1, we can’t concede that second goal – that’s criminal. It’s fine margins but you can’t concede three goals at home and expect to win games.

“Some of the performances haven’t been great, but there have also been some good performances. At the moment we’re letting ourselves down in terms of the goals we are conceding and that’s not giving us a chance in games. It has been very up and down but Europe isn’t an excuse for that – we all wanted to have three games a week and be playing in those occasions.”

The 31-year-old warned against the wrong sort of reaction when players and teams are in situations similar to the one Hibs find themselves in, saying it’s easy to ‘go crazy questioning everything’, adding: “For me, it’s conceding soft goals. It’s happening too often for it to be unlucky. We need to take ownership of it and find the root of it. We are the ones on the pitch making decisions.

“Are we not learning the lessons? That’s something we talked about; the goals are all similar. Are we not communicating enough? Or are we not dealing with situations well enough? We spoke about this after the game. The group are all desperate to do well so sometimes you need to have tough conversations.”

Hibs have the return leg of their Europa Conference League play-off against Aston Villa on Thursday followed by a tough weekend trip to face Aberdeen, with interim boss David Gray in charge for both games.

"We will learn a lot about ourselves over the next week. The last period has asked us a lot of questions. At times we have let ourselves down, and there have been times we’ve handled it well,” Jeggo continued.