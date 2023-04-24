There are only six fixtures left for the Edinburgh club with their campaign set to come to a close on May 21st. Within a three-week period, Hibs are set to play Celtic twice alongside Glasgow City, Rangers, Hearts and Partick Thistle. Despite this seeming like a daunting task to many, Notley is excited to take on the best in the division once again.

“It’s great,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “You want to play against the best and you have to play against the best to improve. We relish the opportunity and we relish how demanding it is. It is what we need to do to improve, be better on the ball and try and challenge the teams that are above us, challenge everyone who is in the top six so we can pick up points and really kick on and build for next season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Edinburgh Derby on Saturday night, many might have argued that the 24-year-old could have come away with a brace. In the first half, she got in behind the defence and saw her effort saved before Eilidh Adams netted the rebound. Then in the second period, the midfielder was inches away from doubling the hosts lead as she headed the ball onto the bar from a corner. Looking back on the game, Notley wished fortune had been a bit kinder to her as she hoped to score her first league goal this season.

Hearts Ciara Grant tackles Ellis Notley during Edinburgh Derby. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie