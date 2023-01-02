Hibs midfielder joins Arbroath with transfer touted as 'right move for player and club'
Hibs midfielder João Baldé has joined Arbroath on a free transfer as the Easter Road side continues its January clear-out.
The Portuguese-born 21-year-old initially signed for the Capital club’s development squad following a spell with Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers, returning to Christie Gillies Park on loan for the remainder of last season before joining cinch League Two side East Fife on a season-long loan deal in the summer, combining SPFL matches with appearances for the Hibs development squad.
But Fifers boss Greig MacDonald confirmed last month that Baldé had been recalled by Hibs and was due to sign for a Championship side, hinting that it would be a permanent transfer rather than another loan deal with the former Rangers youngster’s Easter Road deal expiring in the summer.
Dick Campbell’s side have already signed former West Ham and QPR striker Sean Adarkwa but with injury issues in the midfield mounting up, the arrival of Baldé will bolster options in the middle of the park with the player signing an 18-month deal with the Red Lichthies.
Hibs academy chief Steve Kean said: “This is a great move for João and testament to all the hard work that he’s put in over the last year. Alongside performing well for his loan clubs, João worked tirelessly with us to improve his game to ensure he has the best possible chance of forging a career in the game. This transfer was the right one for both João and the club, and we wish him all the best for the future.”
In terms of other outgoings, Stevie Bradley has already departed Hibs to join Premiership rivals Livingston while Momodou Bojang could have his loan from Rainbow FC cut short. Irish midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes, who hasn’t played since September through injury, has been linked with clubs in England and Italy including Forest Green Rovers, who have had an offer for the 24-year-old accepted. Scotland international defender Ryan Porteous is also attracting interest as he enters the last six months of his contract and has been linked with a string of clubs in the English Championship including Watford, Sunderland, and Stoke City and like Doyle-Hayes, also has suitors in Italy with Udinese said to be keen on the 23-year-old.