João Baldé during his time with East Fife. The midfielder has joined Arbroath on a permanent basis

The Portuguese-born 21-year-old initially signed for the Capital club’s development squad following a spell with Lowland League side Civil Service Strollers, returning to Christie Gillies Park on loan for the remainder of last season before joining cinch League Two side East Fife on a season-long loan deal in the summer, combining SPFL matches with appearances for the Hibs development squad.

But Fifers boss Greig MacDonald confirmed last month that Baldé had been recalled by Hibs and was due to sign for a Championship side, hinting that it would be a permanent transfer rather than another loan deal with the former Rangers youngster’s Easter Road deal expiring in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dick Campbell’s side have already signed former West Ham and QPR striker Sean Adarkwa but with injury issues in the midfield mounting up, the arrival of Baldé will bolster options in the middle of the park with the player signing an 18-month deal with the Red Lichthies.

Hibs academy chief Steve Kean said: “This is a great move for João and testament to all the hard work that he’s put in over the last year. Alongside performing well for his loan clubs, João worked tirelessly with us to improve his game to ensure he has the best possible chance of forging a career in the game. This transfer was the right one for both João and the club, and we wish him all the best for the future.”