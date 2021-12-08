Hibs midfielder Kyle Magennis 'still not close' to return from injury

Kyle Magennis has not featured since sustaining a groin injury in September

The 23-year-old midfielder has not featured since the end of September due to a groin injury and although he has resumed some light running, it is understood he will be out until next year at the earliest.

“He’s still not close,” said Ross. “It’s hugely frustrating for him and for me.

“There’s been little signs of progression, but at the moment there’s nothing imminent regarding a return date.”

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magennis, signed from St Mirren on a five-year contract in September 2020, made an excellent start to the season with two goals in Hibernian’s first two cinch Premiership games.

He continued that fine vein of form playing an influential role in the middle of midfield, alongside Jake Doyle-Hayes and Joe Newell, and hasn’t lost domestically in a Hibs jersey this season.

The last time he featured, though, was in in the 1-0 win over St Johnstone at Easter Road at the end of September, where he came off at half-time.

He has since been struggling with a problematic groin injury ever since.

Ross said he working closely with the club’s medical and sports science team and has been back on the grass doing some light running, but doesn’t expect to see him for some time.

The absence of Magennis opened the way for Josh Campbell to grab his opportunity and he did it with both hands by making an impact as a sub against Celtic in October at Easter Road.

The 21-year-old has kept his place ever since and earned a contract extension.

Message from the editor