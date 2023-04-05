Il Resto del Carlino claims I Rossoblù have already scouted the 22-year-old, who has contributed nine goals and five assists in all competitions so far this season, as well as ‘several [other] footballers who play in the Scottish Premiership’.

Bologna and Spezia were both credited with an interest in Aberdeen pair Bojan Miovski and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes last month, while Dons defender Calvin Ramsey was touted for a move to Serie A before his June 2022 move to Liverpool. Scotland internationalist Lewis Ferguson joined Bologna the following month while the same club was also linked with Josh Doig before his transfer to Hellas Verona from Hibs the same summer. Bologna also signed Aaron Hickey from Hearts in September 2020 before selling him to Brentford for a significant profit last summer.

Many top-flight clubs in Italy are increasingly turning their attentions to Scotland, partly because the asking prices for players are viewed as more affordable than in other leagues. There was interest from Italy in Ryan Porteous and Jake Doyle-Hayes in January, with the centre-back eventually swapping Easter Road for Vicarage Road to join Watford, while the Irish midfielder opted to remain in the Capital. But even non-Scots playing in the cinch Premiership are attracting attention – former Celtic pair Giorgos Giakoumakis and Josip Juranović were linked with Italian sides before moving to the USA and Germany respectively while Rangers duo Glen Kamara and Alfredo Morelos have also been touted for moves to the country.

Josh Campbell has scored nine goals from midfield for Hibs this season

Bologna were credited with an interest in Doig in January and could return in the summer window for the versatile left-sided player, who has mostly operated as a wide midfielder for Verona this season. Any pursuit of the Scotland Under-21 captain is set to hinge on whether Bologna can sign Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, currently on loan from Sassuolo, on a permanent basis.