Hibs midfielder loan transfer exit explained as SPFL boss excited by 'direct' star with flair for goals
Nick Montgomery reckons now is the right time for Rudi Molotnikov to go out on loan from Hibs.
The 17-year-old has been a regular in Easter Road squads in the Premiership this season, and has made five first-team appearances. He made his debut in the Europa Conference League qualifiers against Aston Villa in August.
He now joins the Binos in League One on a deal to the end of the season and Forthbank boss Darren Young is delighted to have added him, with his traits clear to see. He told the Stirling Albion website: "Rudi can play off the side.
"He can play off the front, midfield, attacking midfielder, he can play a couple of positions. It’s a player that we spoke about at the start of the season but never happened.
“It’s someone who is going to add to the squad. And again, he’s direct, and we’re hoping he will create, and he’s going to give us goals, and he gets his opportunity.”
Montgomery believes it will be an ideal test for Molotnikov, who signed a three-year deal at Hibs at the beginning of this season. The Hibs boss explained: "This is a good move for Rudi that will allow him to get more experience playing senior football at a competitive level.
“Rudi is a very talented young player who has impressed when called upon this season. He has been involved in a lot of matchday squads for us, but this loan move will be a good, new challenge for him to develop playing week in, week out, before joining the squad again for pre-season.”