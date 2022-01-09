Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg attracting interest from St Johnstone

Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg is attracting interest from St Johnstone.

Hallberg, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has just returnd to fitness from a dislocated knee but has not featured in Shaun Maloney’s first-team plans so far, which could facilitate a move to Perth.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is bolstering his squad, with Saints currently bottom of the table, and Hallberg is understood to be on his radar.

The Mail on Sunday has reported Maloney would be happy to let the 26-year-old move to McDiarmid Park, either on loan or on a permanent deal.

Hallberg, who has three caps and has scored one goal for Sweden, was signed on a three-year contract by Paul Heckingbottom from Vejle Boldklub in the summer 2018 after the Danish club were relegated from the top flight.

He began his career Kalmar FF before moving to Udinese in 2014.