Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg sidelined for 'a little while' after training-ground injury

Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a training-ground injury.

By Mark Atkinson
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 6:00 am
Melker Hallberg has dislocated his knee cap.

The 25-year-old Swede, who is in the final year of his contract, dislocated his knee cap and will not be available for selection for some time.

Hibs boss Jack Ross confirmed: “Melker dislocated his knee cap ten days ago in training, so he will be out for a little while.”

Hallberg joined Hibs in August 2019 but has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place.

