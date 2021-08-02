Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg sidelined for 'a little while' after training-ground injury
Hibs midfielder Melker Hallberg faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a training-ground injury.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 6:00 am
The 25-year-old Swede, who is in the final year of his contract, dislocated his knee cap and will not be available for selection for some time.
Hibs boss Jack Ross confirmed: “Melker dislocated his knee cap ten days ago in training, so he will be out for a little while.”
Hallberg joined Hibs in August 2019 but has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place.
